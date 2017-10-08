The latest trailer for Justice League , DC's answer to The Avengers that you'll probably see because you've forgotten how bad Batman Vs. Superman was and the second Wonder Woman movie is still years away, debuted at New York Comic Con this weekend, and looks a lot moodier than you'd expect from your typical blockbuster film. Of course, the fact that we open on a dramatic scene of Amy Adams looking forlorn in an empty field will do that. The clip finds Adams's Loios Lane dreaming of her dear departed beau Clark Kent aka Superman, played by Henry Cavill, while sinister forces are doing what sinister forces are wont to do and gathering an army to destroy the world.

Enter our heroes! We have old favorites Batman, portrayed by a grizzled Ben Affleck, and Gal Godot's beloved Wonder Woman , plus new additions to the team Cyborg, who can fly, Jason Momoa's Aquaman, who doesn't seem to have a shirt or a care in the world, and The Flash (Ezra Miller), just excited to be there. We also glimpse Gotham City Police Commissioner Gordon (JK Simmons) and a band of Amazons who, along with their horses, apparently left Themyscira to fight the big bad. Maybe they took the invisible jet.

Set to a rocking version of David Bowie's "Heroes," the new trailer doubles down on the action and skimps on plot. All we know, really, is that there's an invasion, and the good guys need to fight it.

Justice League was written and directed by Zack Snyder ( Batman Vs Superman ), who left the project before post-production was finished to spend time with his family following the death of his daughter. Joss Whedon ( The Avengers ) stepped in to oversee final reshoots and edits, so the version we see in theaters will likely contain elements from both men's particular sensibilities. Blessedly, Diana Prince won't have to do a sexy dance to summon forth Dionysus . We can save that for the inevitable sequel.

Related: Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot Got Paid Shockingly Little for Her Lead Role

"Wonder Woman" Star Gal Gadot Was a Very Reluctant Pageant Queen