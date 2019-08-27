Justin Bieber has a new cat. On August 23rd, the singer took to Instagram to announce that he would be getting a feline friend the following day (he and wife Hailey Bieber also have a small dog named Oscar). He posted an image of a cartoon cat, writing “I’m getting a cat tomorrow and The name will be sushi [sushi emoji] !!! Thanks guys! I can call her sooosh Magooosh and I’m very happy about it. I can also in a baby voice call her TOOSHIEEE BUM BUM or . Shooshi wowl .. read it outloud how it’s spelt . Also sushi Poo.. or just TUNA.” Hailey expressed her approval in the comments.

Bieber later shared videos of Sushi, a small brown kitten with black spots (perhaps a Savannah?), on his Instagram story. Sushi’s first day with her new parents seemed to involve a lot of jumping–she rolled around on the floor, and pounced on Bieber’s remote control, changing the channel on the television.

Pinterest Justin Bieber's new cat, Sushi, photographed for his Instagram story.

Sushi is quite the active kitten. Today, August 27th, Bieber was photographed heading into a gym while holding a cat carrier. We suppose Sushi jumped around the weights as Bieber lifted and whatnot. But while it’s unorthodox to bring a cat into a gym presumably designed for humans, Bieber’s choice of workout attire is far more confusing–low-rise, wide-leg pink cords? A beanie? It doesn’t exactly seem like performance gear.

Neither Bieber has clarified whether Sushi was purchased from a breeder or if she is a rescue (“adopt don’t shop” and all). Their bathroom, which is gorgeous and filled with merchandise from Justin’s scumbro clothing line, Drew House , does not seem to contain a litter box.