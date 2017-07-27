It has certainly been a busy week for Justin Bieber .

On Monday, it was revealed that the singer is no longer allowed to perform in Beijing . Hours later, Bieber announced he would not be performing in China, or anywhere else for that matter, anytime soon, because he was cancelling the rest of his Purpose World Tour, which was slated to resume later this summer. The official reasoning, via a statement issued by his team, stated "unforeseen circumstances." TMZ, however, later reported that the cancellation is because Bieber has " rededicated his life to Christ ."

As it turns out, that spiritual journey may not be off to the best start. Late Wednesday night, TMZ reported that Bieber accidentally ran over a photographer as he left a church service at Saban Theater in Beverly Hills. According to the report, the singer was leaving a City Church event in his Ram pickup truck when a number of photographers surrounded the vehicle. As he tried to drive away, Bieber's front right side tire hit a stray paparazzo. Oops.

Bieber, however, responded immediately, exiting his car and staying with the man until the paramedics arrived on the scene. "We received a radio call about a vehicle-pedestrian collision on Hamilton Drive," Sergeant Matthew Stout of the Beverly Hills Police Department told the BBC . "We arrived on scene and found a 57-year-old pedestrian on the ground. He was transferred to local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Justin Bieber remained on scene, co-operated with officers and was released."

Bieber himself has not commented on the incident, but the injured paparazzo was quick to post a video explaining the incident, straight from his hospital bed. "He's a good kid," he says in the clip. "I think the truck was a little too big for him though, because there is no way he could see over the front. But, like I said, he got out, he was compassionate; he's a good kid. Accidents happen."

Maybe that whole rededication thing is already starting to pay off.

