Justin Bieber is no stranger to jumping on hot new music (Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito," featuring Bieber, is still no. 1), but his latest release is especially sizzling, considering the singer enlisted help from a crop of Victoria's Secret Angels to announce the track. It might not be this generation's version of George Michael's "Faith" video, but it is quite something.

David Guetta's "2U," featuring Bieber, officially hit airwaves on Friday, but the Biebs has been teasing the release of the would-be summer banger—and the angelic team of models—for several days. On Monday, he tweeted out a list of first names, though any VS superfan knows that a grouping of monikers that distinct must be referring to Angels Stella Maxwell , Jasmine Tookes , Elsa Hosk , Martha Hunt , Romee Strijd, and Sara Sampaio.

Then, on Thursday, Bieber Instagrammed short clips of each model lip-synching to a snippet of the track, finally culminating in Friday's release of a music video featuring all the Angels singing and dancing along to the full song. Many of the Angels have teased their social media followers with video clips of themselves as well. The ladies look casual cool, both in color and black-and-white while modeling various Victoria's Secret bras and panties, both in a photo studio and on a rooftop.

Maybe Bieber will appear in a Victoria's Secret commercial next?

