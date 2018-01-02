At long last, Justin Timberlake has announced the release of a new album.

His latest effort is called Man of the Woods , which may or may not be a reference to the fact that the word "timber" is in his last name, but definitely seems to reflect a recent intense interest in nature. Per a teaser video released January 2, this new album is inspired by Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel, their son, Silas, and camping. “This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I’ve written, where I’m from. And it’s personal,” Timberlake says in the teaser.

In the video, JT sports a beard, models a leather jacket over a denim jacket, wades in a river, runs through a field, records in a studio with Pharrell, kisses Jessica, looks at some horses, walks across a log arms akimbo, wears a multicolored blanket in the snow, and some woman doing voiceover compares the experience to "like Wild West...but now ."

The first single off the album drops Friday. It's the singer's first since this past summer's sugar rush of an earworm "Can't Stop The Feeling!" from the Trolls soundtrack which, in addition to having an exclamation point in the name of the song, was a huge chart-topper. The full Man of the Woods album will be available on February 2, not coincidentally two days before Timberlake performs at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

