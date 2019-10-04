Kacey Musgraves , aka Spacey Kacey, unveiled a new look that’s perfectly suited to the spirit of her Grammy award-winning, acid trip-inspired album, Golden Hour . For her Thursday show in New Orleans, Musgraves debuted a style that she aptly called the “show pony:” a thick ponytail interspersed with strands of multi-colored tinsel. The ponytail dripped with strips of golden, pink, purple, and green glitter, catching all of the light onstage. Ariana Grande, you have some ponytail competition.

The unique style came courtesy of hairstylist and makeup artist Giovanni Delgado, who dubbed the look the “tinsel pony.” Delgado used R+Co and GHD hair products and showcased the look on Instagram with the Kira Kira app, making Musgraves shine even more. The singer also sported an electric blue cat eye, painted on by longtime makeup artist Moani Lee.

"If I stick myself in a look that I just don't feel right or comfortable or pretty in, you will be able to read it all over my face and body," Musgraves told W back in February, while getting ready for the 2019 Oscars. "So, I know how to stick with certain aspects of looks that represent me best in my own skin, yet also push my creative boundaries."

"Kacey is a creative unicorn,” Lee piped in. “And my favorite kind of chameleon.”

The country star likes to experiment with glamorous, sirenic beauty looks. She gets creative–remember her Moschino Barbie-inspired Met Gala look?

"My greatest joy right now is finding new and different ways to bring out [Musgraves’] natural beauty and to be honest probably the most exciting journey for me is to see how I can find the perfect balance of drama, but with sophisticated nuances that lend itself to paring a look down," Lee told W. "I really love when her natural beauty shines through."