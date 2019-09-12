Kate Middleton , future Queen of England, hopes to give her three children (George , 6, Charlotte , 4, and Louis , 1), as normal an upbringing as possible.

Middleton’s own childhood was spent having all sorts of outdoor adventures, and she hopes her kids can do the same. “She wants to emulate her upbringing, living in the countryside with a close-knit family,” a friend told People . “She desperately wants that normality for her own kids.”

“It’s the perfect little family unit and she’s an amazing mum, so hands-on and involved with everything,” said another friend.

Sources praised Middleton’s parenting skills. “She is an adoring mother, and she is contributing publicly in the way we would want her to,” a royal insider said. “You see it more and more. The young student has turned into our future Queen.”

Motherhood is a challenge, even for royals. Middleton has previously spoken about her struggles with parenthood (and pregnancy–she suffers from hyperemesis gravidarum, a devastating, extreme form of morning sickness). In a 2017 speech delivered at Best Beginnings, a foundation focusing on children’s health in the UK, she spoke about how being a mom was tough for her, just like everybody else.

“Personally, becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience. However, at times it has also been a huge challenge,” she said. “Even for me, who has support at home that most mothers do not. Nothing can really prepare you for the sheer, overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother. It’s full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love, and worry, all mixed together.”

“There is no rule book, no right or wrong; you just have to make it up and do the very best you can to care for your family,” she continued. “For many mothers, myself included, this can at times lead to a lack of confidence and feelings of ignorance. Sadly, for some mothers, this experience can be made so much harder due to challenges with our very mental health.”