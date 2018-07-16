Prince Louis Is Still Napping Away, Even in His Latest Official Portraits

In honor of Prince William and Kate Middleton 's son Prince Louis's christening, on the morning of Monday, July 9, Kensington Palace shared four official photographs from the occasion, offering another rare glimpse at the two-month-old—and another confirmation that, in his short time on planet Earth, he's already living his best life. Both his birth and his christening have so far caused a good portion of Brits to lose their minds —including even his fellow royals .

Most importantly, though, the photos offer the latest of only a handful of glimpses of Prince Louis. Still, all that's enough to make it clear that the prince's life is off to a great start. Aside from the photographic evidence, let's take a look at what we know so far: Just a week after he was born, the Queen hand-delivered perhaps the most understated gift to ever be hand-gifted from a personal helicopter: a teensy bouquet , handpicked for her sixth great-grandchild.

She's not the only one who's been paying special attention to the royal: Prince William spent so much time caring for his new son shortly after his birth that he actually nodded off in public . Even Prince Louis's notoriously sassy , attention-commanding sister, Princess Charlotte , allowed her new brother to steal the show on her third birthday. And then there was all the hoopla surrounding the christening—which came complete with a gift that Prince Harry reportedly purchased for $10,000 .

It's no surprise, then, that he and his wife, Meghan Markle , were part of the dozen royals who got together to pose for a family portrait following Prince Louis's baptism. (Seeing as she wasn't able to make it to the christening, Queen Elizabeth II is absent, save for a tiny portrait of her in the background.) The rest look as professional as ever, even though Prince Louis's siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, got away with a bit of goofing off. (They can be seen sitting atop Prince William's lap and getting close to putting her shoes onto the couch at Clarence House, respectively.) That's nothing, though, compared to Prince Louis's choice of pose, which was none—he was simply allowed to carry on with the nap that's seemed to continue ever since his christening.

Even at two months old, Prince Louis seems to be appreciating just how lucky he is to both live life like a commoner baby in being allotted endless nap time—even in the midst of official royal photo ops and engagements—and live lavishly like a royal, garnering seemingly endless attention even though all he's done so far is tune out. We can only assume so, anyway, given that it's the only other mode we've seen him in when he's conscious.

