Prince William and Kate Middleton may have a full staff at their disposal, but it turns out they are just like any other new parents: exhausted. Two days after welcoming his third child with the Duchess of Cambridge, the 35-year-old father was caught nodding off in public.

When Prince William accompanied his brother Prince Harry and his soon-to-be sister-in-law Meghan Markle to Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey he momentarily dozed off. In the video below, you can see William's heavy eyelids at the 3:12 mark give way to him shutting them one minute later.

To be fair, there's a lot going on in William's life right now. Not only are Prince Harry and Markle planning a royal wedding that he will no doubt play a large role in, he's also organizing his brother's bachelor party, or "stag" party as it's referred to in the UK. Additionally, William is a dad to four-year-old Prince George, named after his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's father, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte, who made history earlier this week when it was announced that for the first time a royal daughter won't lose her spot in line to the throne to her younger brother.

Prince William and Middleton's newborn son has yet to be formally introduced to the world by name, though he has already made his first appearance. His parents stepped out with him just seven hours after Middleton gave birth . While the world eagerly awaits the reveal of his name, Prince William dropped some hints in passing. After he, ironically, told some fans outside of the service that "Sleeping’s going reasonably well so far, so he’s behaving himself, which is good," per ET , William didn't dismiss the suggestion of naming his second son Alexander. (Even though Alexander is Prince George's middle name.) But he did give his seal of approval to Jerry. "Funny you should say that," he told someone who brought it up, calling it a "strong name."

Considering George and Charlotte's names were announced within a week of their births, it won't be long until we know for sure.