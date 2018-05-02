It's barely been a week since Prince Louis Arthur Charles , Kate Middleton and Prince William 's first child, has existed on this earth. And while he's currently at the apex of his youth, it seems like Queen Elizabeth II has lately been considering him unacceptably old enough to have not yet been introduced to his great-grandmother. All that changed on Tuesday afternoon, though, when the Queen took matters into her own hands; rather than waiting around for a meet-and-greet, she simply made the journey herself to visit her sixth great-grandchild.

Saving her husband Prince Philip, who is currently recovering from hip surgery, the exhaustion of hosting visitors, particularly as he prepares to step out for the royal wedding in just a few weeks, the Queen opted to travel alone from Windsor Castle to Prince Louis' home of Kensington Palace. (In doing so, she also exempted Prince William from a journey at a time when he clearly needs a bit of rest; his and Middleton's newborn has kept him so exhausted that he recently nodded off in public , an incident that has earned him the nickname "Daddy Day Care.")

But then, Queen Elizabeth is not your average grandmother: People , for example, has christened her "the Ultimate Thrifty Grandma," pointing to her proclivity to eat corn flakes kept in Tupperware for breakfast, and offer simple gifts to fellow royals, like an ironing board. On Tuesday, she kept with her tradition of the latter by bestowing upon the eight-day-old newborn a teeny bouquet of handpicked flowers—perhaps the most understated gift to ever be hand-delivered via helicopter.

Yes, instead of taking public transit, as she's been wont to do , Queen Elizabeth opted to make a quick jaunt eastward on a helicopter—because, according to Vanity Fair , she was so "greatly looking forward" to meeting Prince Louis, she didn't have the patience for just under an hour on the road. ("The Queen was very keen to meet her new great-grandson and to see George and Charlotte, so when the Cambridges couldn’t make it to Windsor, the Queen went to them," another source added.)

The newborn is already really getting the royal treatment when you take into consideration that instead of heading to Kensington Palace the next day for Princess Charlotte's third birthday, she chose to keep the focus on her latest great-grandchild. Indeed, she already seems so committed to her great-grandmother duties that it wouldn't be surprising if she makes her next journey to Kensington Palace on horseback .

Pinterest Queen Elizabeth at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Carl De Souza/Getty Images

