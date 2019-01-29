While the rest of the world has sufficiently participated in the 10-year-challenge , Kate Middleton just gave her entry for the 7-year-challenge without as much as trying. The Duchess of Cambridge ended repeated a look from 2012 when she headed to Dundee, Scotland to celebrate the opening of Victoria & Albert Museum there, for which she is a patron . It consisted of an Alexander McQueen tartan plaid coat dress, a nod to her surroundings and one of her favorite designers; some also think the look was a hat-tip to Meghan Markle, who wore a similar plaid coat not too long ago while also in Scotland.

The last time Middleton publicly wore the McQueen coat dress was back in 2012 when she showed off her field hockey skills while visiting St. Andrew's School. At the time, she wore it with black tights and high-heel suede, black boots. For her latest outfit centered around it, Middleton wore similar black tights, this time with a pair of simple black pumps and black gloves. She also paired a tiny green purse with it and a pair of earrings that formerly belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

Middleton's collaboration with the V&A was reignited this past October when she resurfaced after maternity leave at the opening of the V&A Photography Centre at Victoria & Albert Museum. She also wore plaid for that occasion, opting for a tweed dress by Erdem.

As for her work as a patron of the V&A, the museum's director Tristram Hunt explained Middleton's excitement over it when the partnership was announced last spring. "The Duchess' personal interest in photography, textiles, and the visual arts, alongside her support for the role of art in supporting mental health and nurturing young people's creative talent, fits naturally with the collections and civic purpose of the V&A," Hunt said.

According to Prince William, Middleton is "the arty one" in their relationship. The Duke of Cambridge made that joke back in October when they attended the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit. The queen-to-be put her art history degree to use and demonstrated her painting skills there when artist Dairo Vargas invited her to add her touch to one of his works — a moment that has since been immortalized on social media.

Could Middleton's involvement with the V&A include her own exhibit in the future? Only time will tell.