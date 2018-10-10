Kate Middleton is officially back from maternity leave—and her latest outfit confirms it. The Duchess of Cambridge had her first big fashion moment today following the birth of her third child, Prince Louis. While attending the opening of the V&A Photography Centre at Victoria & Albert Museum, for which she's a royal patron, Middleton was at fashion apex, wearing a tweed asymmetrical midi dress by Erdem.

Middleton paired the dress with a burgundy sash belt, chandelier earrings, a clutch, and a pair of black pumps. The outing was a big one for Middleton—not just because she's slowly making her return back into the spotlight. The event also marked her first major one as part of her recently announced role at the V&A.

The princess's collaboration with the V&A was inspired by her love of photography, as the museum's director Tristram Hunt shared when it was first announced back in March. "The Duchess' personal interest in photography, textiles, and the visual arts, alongside her support for the role of art in supporting mental health and nurturing young people's creative talent, fits naturally with the collections and civic purpose of the V&A," Hunt said in a statement, as Harper's Bazaar noted at the time.

Earlier this month, Middleton made her official reappearance following her maternity leave when she was spotted digging up bugs at the Paddington Recreation Ground with young students. "All I found were tiny slugs!," she memorably said. Middleton wore a much more low-key look for the occasion, appropriately. She sported a pair of riding boots with corduroy jeans, green jacket, green sweater and a polka dot blouse.

Meanwhile, yesterday Middleton was seen out with Prince William to attend the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit in London in a totally different look. She wore a lavender dress by Emilia Wickstead, whom her sister-in-law Meghan Markle is a fan of . The dress was a repeat, which she first wore back in 2017 on a royal tour in Germany.