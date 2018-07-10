Snce she officially became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle 's every move and outfit has been documented and pored over . When she and Prince Harry embarked on a marathon of public appearances this Tuesday, that was no different. Markle went through three outfits over the course of one day, from arriving at the Dublin airport to celebrating summer with a party at the British Ambassador's residence in the capital of Ireland.

Disembarking her and Prince Harry's plane, Markle wore a monochromatic pencil skirt and three-quarter-length sleeve combination by the designer of her wedding dress, Clare Waight Keller's Givenchy. It was one of Markle's most thematic outfits yet; the shade of green she chose was a nod to the Emerald Isle. She kept the rest of her look characteristically minimal, adding only a pair of saddle pumps and a coordinated bag. Prince Harry was on trend, too; the couple coordinated outfits by the look of his green tie.

After making their airport style debut as a married couple, Markle and Prince Harry made their way to the British Ambassador's residence in Dublin in different outfits. While he wore what appeared to be the same suit, he switched up his tie to once again match his wife's outfit. Markle opted for a little black dress by Emilia Wickstead (previously, she wore a black suit by Wickstead back in April during her first Anzac Day service with her then-fiancé). Markle's decision to wear Wickstead once again is notable, considering that after the royal wedding, one report said that the designer had claimed Keller's Givenchy gown was a copy of one of her own. Wickstead later issued a statement, though, denying the report and adding that she thought "the Duchess of Sussex looked absolutely beautiful on her wedding day" and she has "the utmost admiration and respect for her," as People noted .

Markle's little black dress was her second of the day , as she started it out, back in London, in one by Dior at the 100th anniversary celebration of the Royal Air Force. Bringing the monarchy into a new, more progressive era isn't the only modernizing she's doing for the UK family; she's also redefining royal style on the go.