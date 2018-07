Long before she wed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was used to having her outfits photographed at countless fashion week events and television premieres as an actress on the USA show Suits. However, the difference between your wardrobe—and how it is received by the public at large—when you are a premium cable supporting actress versus literal royalty is, well, pretty significant, as Markle can now probably attest. Gone are the days of Hervé Léger bandage dresses and classic faded jeans , and in their place, bespoke designer wares from the likes of Givenchy, Dior, and Ralph Lauren. Since officially becoming Mrs. Prince Harry (or, in official terms, the Duchess of Sussex), Markle has gravitated to monochromatic ensembles, often in blush or cream tones, with an emphasis on prim pencil skirts and interesting necklines. And then, of course, there are the hats. Here, a look at every single outfit Markle has been seen wearing in public since joining the royal family.