Every Single Outfit Meghan Markle Has Worn Since Becoming the Duchess of Sussex

Long before she wed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was used to having her outfits photographed at countless fashion week events and television premieres as an actress on the USA show Suits. However, the difference between your wardrobe—and how it is received by the public at large—when you are a premium cable supporting actress versus literal royalty is, well, pretty significant, as Markle can now probably attest. Gone are the days of Hervé Léger bandage dresses and classic faded jeans, and in their place, bespoke designer wares from the likes of Givenchy, Dior, and Ralph Lauren. Since officially becoming Mrs. Prince Harry (or, in official terms, the Duchess of Sussex), Markle has gravitated to monochromatic ensembles, often in blush or cream tones, with an emphasis on prim pencil skirts and interesting necklines. And then, of course, there are the hats. Here, a look at every single outfit Markle has been seen wearing in public since joining the royal family.
The Prince Of Wales&#39; 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration held at Buckingham Palace on May 22, 2018 in London, England.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Isla Phillips stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour 2018 on June 9, 2018 in London, England.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II depart Chester Town Hall, where they attended lunch as guests of Chester City Council on June 14, 2018 in Chester, England.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex accompanied by Commonwealth secretary general Baroness Scotland arrives to attend the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception at Marlborough House on July 05, 2018 in London, England.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Royal Ascot Day 1 at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2018 in Ascot, United Kingdom.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace on June 26, 2018 in London, England.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex depart after attending the christening of Prince Louis at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace on July 09, 2018 in London, England.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends as members of the Royal Family attend events to mark the centenary of the RAF on July 10, 2018 in London, England.

Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at Dublin Airport for their visit to Ireland on July 10, 2018.

