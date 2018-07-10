Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration held at Buckingham Palace on May 22, 2018 in London, England.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Isla Phillips stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour 2018 on June 9, 2018 in London, England.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II depart Chester Town Hall, where they attended lunch as guests of Chester City Council on June 14, 2018 in Chester, England.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex accompanied by Commonwealth secretary general Baroness Scotland arrives to attend the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception at Marlborough House on July 05, 2018 in London, England.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Royal Ascot Day 1 at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2018 in Ascot, United Kingdom.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace on June 26, 2018 in London, England.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex depart after attending the christening of Prince Louis at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace on July 09, 2018 in London, England.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends as members of the Royal Family attend events to mark the centenary of the RAF on July 10, 2018 in London, England.
Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at Dublin Airport for their visit to Ireland on July 10, 2018.