Today, stars like Rihanna, Solange Knowles, and Tilda Swinton are celebrated for having a unique style all their own. But not too long along, the celebrity set was all about adhering to red carpet norms: a mermaid silhouette, neutral hues, and, most importantly, the bandage dress. Made popular by Hervé Léger, the body-hugging, ultra-tight dress, which received its name thanks to the resemblance of a number of Ace bandages wrapping the body, was the height of fashion around 2010, making at least one appearance at every major awards show. And it was not just the Kim Kardashians and Lindsay Lohans of the world who partook in the trend—though, they were admittedly two of its most popular endorsers. Unlikely suspects like Kristen Stewart, Kate Winslet, and Victoria Beckham all had their body-con moment, while Taylor Swift and Emily Blunt even took it one step further, wearing full-length versions of the style to major awards show. Today, the designer of the style, Hervé L. Leroux, died at 60, leaving behind a memorable legacy in fashion's history. In honor of his memory, a look back at a time when bandage dresses ruled the world.