Looking Back at Hervé Léger Designer Hervé L. Leroux, and All the Times When Bandage Dresses Ruled the World

Today, stars like Rihanna, Solange Knowles, and Tilda Swinton are celebrated for having a unique style all their own. But not too long along, the celebrity set was all about adhering to red carpet norms: a mermaid silhouette, neutral hues, and, most importantly, the bandage dress. Made popular by Hervé Léger, the body-hugging, ultra-tight dress, which received its name thanks to the resemblance of a number of Ace bandages wrapping the body, was the height of fashion around 2010, making at least one appearance at every major awards show. And it was not just the Kim Kardashians and Lindsay Lohans of the world who partook in the trend—though, they were admittedly two of its most popular endorsers. Unlikely suspects like Kristen Stewart, Kate Winslet, and Victoria Beckham all had their body-con moment, while Taylor Swift and Emily Blunt even took it one step further, wearing full-length versions of the style to major awards show. Today, the designer of the style, Hervé L. Leroux, died at 60, leaving behind a memorable legacy in fashion's history. In honor of his memory, a look back at a time when bandage dresses ruled the world.
Maxim's 8th Annual Hot 100 Party - Arrivals
Jason Kempin
1/33

Lindsay Lohan attends Maxim's 8th Annual Hot 100 Party on May 16, 2007.

Djamilla Rosa Cochran
2/33

Victoria Beckham at Marc Jacobs Spring 2008 during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at the New York State Armory on September 10, 2007 in New York City.

Lalo Yasky
3/33

Gisele Bundchen launches Vogue Eyewear Play Everyday Campaign at th Atzaro Hotel, on March 27, 2008 in Ibiza, Spain.

Dimitrios Kambouris
4/33

Rachel Bilson attends the Art Party and Auction hosted by the Whitney Contemporaries on June 17, 2008 at Skylight in New York.

Evan Agostini
5/33

Kate Bosworth attends the fifth annual Whitney Contemporaries Art Party and Auction benefiting the Whitney Museum of American Art's Independent Study Program held at Skylight Studio on June 6, 2007 in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris
6/33

Miranda Kerr attends the grand opening celebration for the new Victoria's Secret Lexington Avenue flagship store on December 2, 2008 in New York City.

Jim Spellman
7/33

Kate Winslet attends the premiere of "The Reader" at the Ziegfeld Theatre December 3, 2008 in New York City.

Jesse Grant
8/33

Katy Perry arrives at Bondi Blonde's Style Mansion Hosted By Katy Perry at the Style Mansion International on February 9, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California.

Michael Tran
9/33

Kristen Stewart arrives to the Los Angeles premiere of "Adventureland" held at Mann Chinese 6 Theaters on March 16, 2009 in Hollywood, California.

Theo Wargo
10/33

Kate Mara attends Herve Leger Spring 2009 at The Promenade, Bryant Park on September 7, 2008 in New York City.

Tim P. Whitby
11/33

Miley Cyrus arrives at the UK film premiere of 'Hannah Montana: The Movie' held at the Odeon, Leicester Square on April 23, 2009 in London, England.

Frazer Harrison
12/33

Diane Kruger arrives at the People's Choice Awards 2010 held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on January 6, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

Andrew H. Walker
13/33

Sofia Vergara attends The Cinema Society & Piaget screening of "Twilight Saga: Eclipse" at the Crosby Street Hotel on June 28, 2010 in New York City.

Steven Lawton
14/33

Leighton Meester arrives at Haze Nightclub at the Aria Resort & Casino at CityCenter on March 6, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kevin Mazur
15/33

Demi Lovato arrives at the 2010 VH1 Do Something! Awards held at the Hollywood Palladium on July 19, 2010 in Hollywood, California.

Chris Polk
16/33

Emily Blunt during In Style & Warner Bros. Studios Host 8th Annual Golden Globe Party - Arrivals at Oasis Court - Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States.

Jeffrey Mayer
17/33

Jennifer Lopez attends the Boys And Girls Clubs Of America Announcement With Denzel Washington And Jennifer Lopez at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 30, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

Jason Merritt
18/33

Amanda Bynes arrives at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards at Universal Studios' Gibson Amphitheatre on June 5, 2011 in Universal City, California.

Ethan Miller
19/33

Kylie Jenner arrives at the grand opening of the Kardashian Khaos store at The Mirage Hotel & Casino December 15, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jeff Bottari
20/33

Mary J Blige arrives to celebrate The New Year at the RPM Nightclub at the Tropicana Las Vegas on December 31, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alexander Tamargo
21/33

Kim Kardashian arrives at Zuma Japanese Restaurant at the EPIC Hotel on February 2, 2012 in Miami, Florida.

Jeffrey Mayer
22/33

Nicki Minaj attends the FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12 Premiere at Royce Hall on the UCLA Campus on January 9, 2013 in Westwood, California.

Dimitrios Kambouris
23/33

Taylor Swift attends the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on August 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Jon Kopaloff
24/33

Rihanna during 2007 Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Awards Party - Arrivals at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States.

Bryan Bedder
25/33

Zoey Deutch poses backstage at the Herve Leger By Max Azria fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014 at The Theatre at Lincoln Center on February 8, 2014 in New York City.

Bryan Bedder
26/33

Meghan Markle poses backstage at the Herve Leger By Max Azria fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014 at The Theatre at Lincoln Center on February 8, 2014 in New York City.

Patrick McMullan
27/33

Mandy Moore attends HERVE LEGER by MAX AZRIA Fall 2008 Collection at The Promenade on February 3, 2008 in New York City.

Patrick McMullan
28/33

January Jones attends HERVE LEGER by MAX AZRIA Fall 2009 Collection at The Tents- Promenade on February 15, 2009 in New York City.

Patrick McMullan
29/33

Alison Brie attends Herve Leger By Max Azria Fall 2010 Collection at Promenade on February 14, 2010 in New York City.

Frank Trapper
30/33

Megan Fox arrives at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards, held at the Palms Hotel and Casino, in Las Vegas.

Frazer Harrison
31/33

Britney Spears arrives at KIIS FM's 2011 Wango Tango Concert at Staples Center on May 14, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

Michael Loccisano
32/33

Beyonce Knowles during Beyonce Visits MTV's "TRL" on September 5, 2006 at MTV Studios Times Square in New York City, New York, United States.

Christopher Polk
33/33

Amy Schumer arrives at the Comedy Central Roast of Roseanne Barr at Hollywood Palladium on August 4, 2012 in Hollywood, California.

