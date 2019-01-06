Did you think that just because 2018, the year of royal weddings, was over, we would stop covering all things Windsor? Not a chance. Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton made their first public appearance of the new year on Sunday morning, stepping out of holiday hibernation to attend church service at St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham. It's the same church where the family attended services on Christmas morning.

Smiling broadly, the royal couple greeted fans outside the church and accepted flowers. Per the Daily Mail , Middleton collected bouquets from children and asked them, "Are these for the Queen? I will take them back for you. She will love these—lots of bright colours." Speaking of colors, William wore a dark blue suit, while Middleton wore a polka-dot dress covered by a blue Catherine Walker coat that matched her Jane Taylor headband and coordinated handbag. Per Elle , "This is not Kate's first time in the coat dress. She introduced the piece last year during her pregnancy with Prince Louis. She first wore it during her royal tour of Norway in February."

"Following along behind was the Queen who looked elegant in a tan ensemble in the form of a wool coat with a fur trim and a matching hat," reports The Daily Mail , adding that Her Majesty was accompanied by a friend, not her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. The article added, "Prince Philip, 97, had also been absent from the Christmas Day service...However, William, 36, was keen to reassure the crowds that his grandfather was feeling 'very good' despite him missing a fourth consecutive church service."

Pinterest Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Well, that's a tidy little story to ease us into a year of royal-watching, isn't it? Next up is Duchess Kate's 37th birthday on Wednesday, and then it'll be a countdown to when Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome their first child. Cheerio till then.

