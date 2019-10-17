Kate Middleton and Prince William are still on their five-day royal tour of Pakistan , the first time that members of the British royal family have visited the country since 1997. Today, Thursday, the trip hit some turbulence – literally. When flying from Lahore to Islamabad, William and Kate flew through a major electrical storm . Lighting was crashing around the plane but thankfully they were able to land safely.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made several visits to schools and hospitals on a trip meant to highlight the importance of girls’ education. They also had a moving reunion with Prime Minister Imran Khan, a close friend of William’s late mother Diana. And while they’ve been in Pakistan, both have embraced the country’s traditional dress. William wore an emerald sherwani by Naushemian to a reception at the Pakistan National Monument–according to The Telegraph , he is the first member of the royal family to don such a garment. And Kate’s outfits have drawn widespread praise; she’s rocked a lot of variations of the shalwar kameez, a tunic and trouser set. Here’s a breakdown of her major looks, styled by Natasha Archer.

Today, October 17th, Kate wore a green and gold shalwar kameez with a matching dupatta, worn as a headscarf, to the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore and the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital. The outfit was designed by Pakistani designer Maheen Khan, who tweeted that she loves “the grace with which HRH Princess Kate [carries] the dupatta. She looks so comfortable.”

Kate Middleton visits the Badshahi Mosque on October 17, 2019 in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage.

While on their day trip to Lahore, William and Kate also stopped by the National Cricket Academy, where they joined in a game. Kate wore a white shalwar kameez by Gul Ahmed and a shawl by Maheen Khan.

Kate Middleton takes part in a game of cricket as she visits the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on October 17, 2019 in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage.

During a trip to the northern district of Chitral in the Hindu Kush mountains on the 16th, William and Kate attended a Kalash tribe ceremony. Kate wore a brown shirt and matching long skirt with a beige pashmina, a waistcoat and knee-high boots. The Duke and Duchess were also gifted with Chitrali hats and white coats, which Princess Diana was also given when she went to Chitral in 1991.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend a traditional Kalash tribe ceremony during their visit to the Bumburate Valley in Pakistan's northern Chitral District on October 16, 2019. Photo by Farooq Naeem/AFP.

On October 15th, Kate wore a periwinkle shalwar kalmeez and dupatta, also by Maheen Khan, to visit the Islamabad Model College for Girls.

Kate Middleton visits the Margalla Hills National Park with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge in Islamabad, Pakistan. Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage.

For her October 15th meeting with William and Prime Minister Imran Khan at his official residence in Islamabad, Kate wore a bright green tunic by Catherine Walker, white trousers by Khan and a scarf by Satrangi.

Kate Middleton meets with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan at his official residence on October 15, 2019 in Islamabad, Pakistan. Photo by AndrEW Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage.

That evening, she donned a sparkling emerald gown by Jenny Packham with earrings from Onitaa to a reception at the Pakistan National Monument.

Kate Middleton attends a special reception at the Pakistan National Monument on October 15, 2019 in Islamabad, Pakistan. Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage.

And when she stepped off the plane on October 14th, she wore a custom shalwar kameez-inspired ombre design by Catherine Walker.