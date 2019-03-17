Kate Middleton sure knows how to celebrate. On Sunday, the Duchess of Cambridge was joined by her husband, Prince William, for a St. Patrick’s Day parade in London. The royal couple continued their St. Patrick’s Day tradition, in which they honor the Irish Guards in the parade. And while last year, a pregnant Kate was forced to stick to water for a toast during the annual guardsman’s lunch, this year was a little different.

Will and Kate were photographed drinking their own frosty pints of Guinness, after being toasted by the longest-serving guardsman in the Battalion, People reports . Of course, indulging in Ireland’s most beloved elixir wasn’t the only way that Kate showed her festive spirit. According to People , she was wearing a forest green Alexander McQueen coat and a pair of green tourmaline and green amethyst Kiki McDonough earrings. Kate was also wearing a shamrock pendant on her shoulder, because even princesses need the luck of the Irish sometimes.

It’s been a busy March for Kate, who just recently made her first joint appearance with Megahn Markle at Buckingham Palace, where they celebrated the 50th anniversary of Prince Charles's official investiture as the Prince of Wales. There, Kate wore a pale mint green, ankle-length dress with a high collar and impressive button detailing along the front. She paired that with pointy-toed pumps and a small metallic clutch that matched her dress perfectly.

The joint appearance came amid rumors that Kate and Meghan have been feuding. But those rumors were shut down after reports emerged that Kate will be personally throwing a baby shower for her sister-in-law. Though details are scarce, Kate has proved herself to be a woman with impeccable taste, so expect this one to be an all-timer.

