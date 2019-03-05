Try as the palace might to convince the world that all those anonymously sourced tabloid reports of a feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are completely false, matters have not been helped by the fact that, after a few months of semiregular joint appearances , the duchesses haven't been seen together since Christmas Day . That finally changed this week, when Meghan and Kate, joined by their husbands, attended a stately celebration in honor of their father-in-law, marking their first public hangout of 2019.

Tuesday's midday get-together at Buckingham Palace was hosted by Queen Elizabeth, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Prince Charles's official investiture as the Prince of Wales. Though he took on the title in 1958, at the age of 9, his official investiture, granting him all the rights and powers of the title, didn't occur until he was 20, in 1969. (In 2017 , he became the longest-serving Prince of Wales in history.) Besides his mother, sons, and daughters-in-law, Charles's wife Camilla was also in attendance at the formal reception; the only person missing was his father, Prince Philip.

For the occasion, Meghan wore a silver and gold metallic brocade sheath dress, a crisp white Amanda Wakeley coat, nude suede pumps, a metallic bronze clutch purse, and her infamous messy bun . Kate similarly straddled the line between winter and spring in a pale mint green, ankle-length dress featuring a high collar and button detailing down the front, which she paired with nude pointy-toed pumps of her own and a tiny metallic clutch in the same shade as her dress.

Pinterest Dominic Lipinski /WPA Pool/Getty Images

Pinterest Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Their stepmother- and grandmother-in-law, in contrast, packed a much brighter punch with their outfits. After a brief flirtation of her own with pastel brocade, Queen Elizabeth was back in her jewel-toned element on Tuesday, wearing a rich violet blazer over a lavender polkadot dress. Camilla, fresh off a stint at London Fashion Week , wore a deep forest green skirt suit and her usual quadruple strand of pearls.

Pinterest Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The idea of a feud between Kate and Meghan has been further shut down in recent weeks, as reports have surfaced that Kate will soon be throwing her sister-in-law a second baby shower to follow up the whirlwind multiday event Meghan's Stateside friends hosted for her in New York City in February. Not much is known about this second prebaby party, but with Kate in charge, it's likely to be an elegant affair filled with plenty of anecdotes about George , Charlotte, and Louis's younger years.

