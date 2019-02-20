Since striking up a friendship at a #sponcon event in 2014, Meghan Markle and Serena Williams have maintained a particularly strong relationship that includes pretending to watch polo together, wearing matching blazers , and supporting each other throughout major milestones—such as Markle's royal wedding and Williams's latest Wimbledon final . This week, for perhaps the first time since Markle started down her path to royalty, she and Williams had the chance to hang out without all the pomp and ceremony of something like a royal polo match or wedding, and they seem to have taken advantage of the priceless opportunity.

On Tuesday evening, after Markle had celebrated her baby shower with about 15 of her closest friends (including Williams) at the Mark hotel in New York City, she headed out to Ralph Lauren's infamously ritzy Polo Bar for dinner with an even smaller squad. Besides Williams, stylist Jessica Mulroney also tagged along, as did Markus Anderson, who is believed to have set Markle up with Prince Harry several years ago.

For the outing, the duchess wore a navy Victoria Beckham coat, Hatch Maternity jeans, and slouchy black Tamara Mellon boots; carried a black leather Stella McCartney bag; and wrapped a thick black scarf around her neck. Williams stuck to a similar color scheme, wearing black trousers, black combat boots, and a long black coat with plaid stripes down either arm. Though none of the attendees whose Instagram accounts haven't been shut down by the royal family have posted any photos from their night out on the town, paparazzi did capture the group leaving the Polo Bar, with Markle and Williams just barely photographed together in the photo below.

At one point, Markle walked next to Anderson, a consultant for the Soho House Group who met Markle when they were both living in Toronto, and reportedly set her up on a blind date with Harry in mid-2016.

Though the long-distance pals see each other only rarely, Williams shared in an interview last fall that her friendship with Markle has only grown stronger in recent months, as they've both gotten married and started families . "We have known each other for a long time, but we really kind of are relying on each other quite a lot recently," she told Australian news outlet The Sunday Project in September, adding: "We were actually just texting each other this morning."

