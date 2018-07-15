Meghan Markle Teared Up At Serena Williams' Wimbledon Speech

Even with Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle , Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton (their first outing without their husbands!) and husband Alexis Ohanian cheering her on, Serena Williams lost the Wimbledon title this weekend in a match against rival Angelique Kerber. This was Williams' hotly anticipated return to Wimbledon, as she sat out last year's tournament due to her pregnancy. The fact that she was playing professional tennis a year after not only giving birth but suffering major complications leading to surgery is already so impressive, but for the talented and ambitious Williams, every defeat is a little bitter.

Still, she said, she felt good about her time at Wimbledon and plans on returning. "It was such an amazing tournament for me," Serena said after Kerber's victory. "I was really happy to get this far. It's obviously disappointing but I can't be disappointed. I have so much to look forward to. I'm literally just getting started, so I look forward to it." She added, "To all the moms out there, I was playing for you today."

Her heartfelt statement moved many in the crowd, including longtime pal Markle. In video of the interview, you can see the Duchess tearing up, watching her friend:

For his part, Ohanian wasted no time in showing his support for his wife, posting a picture labeled "just getting started" to Instagram with a lengthy caption that read, in part, "@serenawilliams will be holding a trophy again soon—she's got the greatest one waiting at home for her. Our family knows she'll win many more trophies, too. She's just getting started. And I couldn't be more proud."

Speaking of motherhood, tennis, and things that will make you cry, have you taken a look at Williams' baby Alexis Olympia recently? She's the cutest trophy in the world:

