For their first public appearance together without their husbands, the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex, aka Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle , chose an apt activity: watching Serena Williams compete in the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Williams and Markle have been friends for many years, and Williams was one of the high-profile guests at Markle's wedding to Middleton's brother-in-law Prince Harry this past May. As she competed in day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Williams was no doubt bolstered by the presence of not one but two royal fans. The two women sat just in front of tennis legend Billie Jean King, to make it that much more special for all involved. At the match, the Duchesses also took time to meet junior players and wheelchair players before taking their front-row seats to the final.

The Daily Mail noted that Williams gave birth to her first child, daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, just a year ago. Middleton, too, has a baby at home: prince Louis. For the royally blessed matched, Williams took on rival Angelique Kerber on the court.

According to the article, Middleton's patterned dress for the game is made by her preferred designer Jenny Packham, and Markle's striped shirt is Ralph Lauren. Both were in shades of complimenting blue, making for a perfect photo opp, indeed.

Oh, and in case that wasn't enough, Emma Watson, in a white suit and brimmed hat, was in attendance as well.

