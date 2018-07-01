Meghan Markle and Serena Williams Watched the Princes Play Polo

Girls' brunch is canceled. It's over. We're not doing it anymore. We're doing polo now. If noted best friends Meghan Markle , Duchess of Sussex, and Serena Williams , Queen of Tennis, take in polo games together, then that is the new thing. It's a rule.

Hello ! Magazine reports that the two women met up "in Ascot on Saturday as they showed up at the Audi Polo Challenge to cheer on Prince Harry and Prince William who were competing in the event." Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian, attended as well; both Williams and Ohanian were guests at Markle's wedding to Prince Harry this past May, among many other celebrities. For this occasion, reports the tabloid, "Meghan wore a pretty Soshanna shirt dress for the occasion, looking chic in the white gingham print dress which she accompanied with a white Panama hat and a pair of Sarah Flint Grear sandals."

The event, the 17th annual polo challenge at Coworth Park just west of London, was a fundraiser for the charities Child Bereavement UK and Tusk Trust and drew other high-profile attendees like Anna Friel, Tom Holland, and Dominic Cooper. In the end, Prince Harry and Prince William's team triumphed 5-2. We wouldn't want to lose an athletic competition in front of Serena Williams, either.

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton wasn't in attendance, but we can imagine Williams and Markle kept her caught up via what has to be the fanciest group chat in existence. After all, Middeton and Markle are sisters-in-law (princesses-in-law?), Markle and Williams are close friends, and Williams told InStyle she thinks Middleton is a "No. 1 badass." Now all we need is Priyanka Chopra and the Queen, and the dream group chat is complete.

Related: Serena Williams Reveals Her New Fashion Line, and How Being a Mom Has Changed Her Style