The Royals at Wimbledon: A Visual History From Princess Diana to Meghan Markle

Top Image: Prince Charles watching a match between Dennis Ralston and John Newcombe during the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on June 26th 1970. Photograph courtesy of Getty Images.

Bottom Image: 42 years later, Prince Charles acknowledges the Center Court crowd before the second round men's singles match between Switzerland's Roger Federer and Italy's Fabio Fognini on day three of the 2012 Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament on June 27, 2012. Photograph Courtesy of Getty Images.