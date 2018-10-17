Meghan Markle may be a royal, but she's still finding ways to show her support for her friends. On a recent appearance the Duchess of Sussex made to the Australian city of Dubbo, she did just that. While it was initially her ponytail that received much attention —a curveball from her usual messy bun—Markle's blazer, designed by her close friend Serena Williams for her Serena line, was also newsworthy.

Not long after, Williams took to social media to share her mutual love for her friend and the blazer. "The face you make when you and Duchess of Sussex Meghan have matching @serena blazers 😍," she captioned an Instagram post that showed Markle and Williams wearing the same blazers. This isn't the first time Markle and Williams have worn matching attire—as you can see in the photo above, taken at a 2014 Super Bowl party. It was at that very event when the pair first formed their deep connection, as Markle later wrote about on her now defunct lifestyle website The Tig . "We hit it off immediately," Markle wrote, as E! News reported at the time. "Taking pictures, laughing through the flag football game we were both playing in, and chatting not about tennis or acting, but about all the good old-fashioned girly stuff."

Loading View on Instagram

Williams recently opened up about their friendship and how it's grown stronger in recent years. “We have known each other for a long time, but we really kind of are relying on each other right a lot recently,” she told Australian news outlet The Sunday Project in an interview. She added: “We were actually just texting each other this morning.” Before that, she explained why Markle is such a beloved figure, telling Vanity Fair , “Her personality just shines. I told her, ‘You’ve got to be who you are, Meghan. You can’t hide.’” Clearly Markle is doing that and excelling at it, as evidenced by the legion of fans she's grown since being linked to Prince Harry .