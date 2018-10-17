It's been an exciting few days for Meghan Markle . First, she and Prince Harry announced that they are expecting their first child. Then, she embarked on her highly anticipated first royal tour . Now, she's wearing her hair in a — wait for it — ponytail. Read: not a messy bun.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently in Australia to kick off the international tour, apparently decided to ditch her signature look , but this isn't some spontaneous ponytail created with a hair tie Meghan just happened to have around her wrist. It's a royal pony through and through, with her hair delicately brushed back and tied just above her ears. It's not quite low enough to be a low ponytail, so we'll call this a medium ponytail. She also secured her ponytail the sophisticated way — with her hair fastened around the clasp.

We're not sure exactly where Queen Elizabeth stands on ponytails, but Meghan has long been known for breaking royal protocol when it comes to her fashion and beauty choices.

Pinterest Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Pinterest Karwai Tang/Getty Images

