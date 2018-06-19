The royal family can't seem to stop growing. In addition to Meghan Markle joining the family last month in her royal wedding to Prince Harry , Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their third child , Prince Louis, in April. And on Monday, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall added another addition to the royal lineage: a baby girl.

The healthy bundle of joy weighed nine pounds, three ounces at birth, and the delivery took place on June 18 at Stroud Maternity Unit. Zara is Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, and the new arrival is the queen's seventh great-grandchild. This is the Tindalls' second child, joining older sister Mia Grace Tindall, who was born in 2014.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal, Captain Mark Phillips and Mike’s parents, Mr Philip and Mrs Linda Tindall, have been informed and are delighted with the news," said a statement from the royal family , adding that the name of the newest addition to the family will be announced in "due course."

It seems it's never been a better time to be a kid at Kensington Palace. The six royal children that the newest addition will grow up alongside include her big sister, Mia Grace Tindall, Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and Savannah and Isla Phillips. With all these little ones running around the palace grounds, we're sure some adorable photos will be coming our way for years to come.

The queen's sixth grandchild, Princess Eugenie , will expand the royal family even further later this year when she weds Jack Brooksbank in October at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.