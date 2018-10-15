Just like clockwork, a new royal baby is on the way—Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child together.

After nearly five months of marriage, sources at People say that Markle recently had her 12-week pregnancy scan, which should place the baby’s due date in April or May, and confirmation comes in the form of information shared by the official Kensington Palace Instagram account, which states, “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave an official announcement to the world that they are expecting on Monday morning, but reports from People say that they told their families and royal friends at Princess Eugenie ’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Friday at St. George’s Chapel. Markle and Prince Harry left the wedding early, just before the evening ceremonies, because of their trip planned to Fiji, New Zealand, Tonga, and Australia. One caveat to their trip, though, is that zika virus has been reported in Fiji, which poses potential risks to pregnant women. However, People reports that Markle sought medical council before embarking on the journey, and the risk of contracting the virus is likely low, especially if individuals cover themselves with long sleeved clothing and insect repellant.

Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte, have yet to give their official statements on the matter, but the palace reports that members of the royal family "are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public." Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, spoke out about the royal pregnancy news as well. According to the statement , Ragland “is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild.”

