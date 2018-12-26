This Christmas was a special one for Meghan Markle and the rest of the royal family. It marked the Duchess of Sussex's first one since she and Prince Harry revealed to the world that they are expecting their first child. Accordingly, Markle, Harry, and their in-laws Prince William and Kate Middleton spent it together. While taking in Christmas day service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene, Markle took a moment away from the Royal Fab Four to give her first official update on her due date: Apparently, she's "nearly there."

As she was posing for photos, Markle told photographer Karen Anvil exactly that. "Meghan said she was excited, there wasn’t long left to go," Anvil later recounted on Twitter. "She cradled her bump. She was so sweet!"Anvil snapped photos of Markle holding her pregnant stomach, which she also shared on Twitter.

When Markle did so, she was wearing a dress by her good friend Victoria Beckham—the first design she's worn by the former Spice Girl since becoming a royal. Beckham has been giving Markle fashion advice over the past year or so, but the Duchess had previously stated that she doesn't wear Victoria Beckham dresses because they don't complement her body. "Meghan really likes Victoria’s style and was keen to pick her brains about pulling together a working wardrobe. She loves Victoria’s elegant but smart dresses, so expect her to wear one very soon,” a source revealed back in February.

That day came, of course, on December 25 when Markle stepped out with the rest of the royal family for church, where she and Middleton silenced rumors of their alleged feud with Markle giving way to Middleton—and, also, giving a curtsy to her grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II that has since been praised.

Noticeably absent from the festivities were her nieces and nephews, five-year-old Prince George, three-year-old Princess Charlotte, and seven-month-old Prince Louis. But that's because royal children usually don't attend the service until they're older (even though Middleton's oldest two did go two years ago). Ah, the world of royal protocols—it's a lot to learn and keep up with, as Markle is now well aware of.