Kensington Palace Has Reportedly Denied Rumors Of A Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Feud

Not saying we're not excited for the Diana seasons of The Crown —we are!—but can they hurry it along and catch up to the current timeline already? There's just too much drama to parse, and we need a slow and dramatic reenactment to make sense of it all.

Amid rumors of a growing rift between the Cambridges and Sussexes (Prince William and Kate Middleton , and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ), at least one British tabloid got a palace source to go on record with...a nice vague denial. But it's still something!

So, backing up: the press played Middleton and Markle against each other from the start because of the patriarchy and all, even though they seemed to get along fine whenever they were spotted together in public. But reports of them not liking one another gained traction after the royal family announced that Harry and his wife, expecting their first child in the new year, would be moving out of Kensington Palace (where Will and Kate live) and into Frogmore Cottage . Then, UK tabloid The Sun released a report identifying a specific moment for the falling out: a pre-wedding argument after Markle was "rude" to a member of Middleton's staff, and the Duchess of Cambridge reprimanded the bride-to-be, saying, “That’s unacceptable, they’re my staff and I speak to them.” According to the same article, Middleton was also "in tears" because of some argument over Charlotte's dress, which, hey, maybe. Weddings are stressful.

Anyway! E! News reports that a "Kensington Palace spokesman" denied the story, saying "this never happened." The source then elaborated, "It's a tricky situation but it was a one-off and they are determined to maintain a positive relationship even though they are obviously very different in their approach." Wait, so is it a one-off or did it not happen? Confusing.

It's a situation made all the messier by the fact that the tabloids continue to report on Markle's difficulties adjusting to royal life. According to the Daily Mail , her personal assistant resigned recently after just six months on the job, and insiders are reportedly urging Markle to ask the Queen for advice. Dra-mah.

Ahem, Netflix, are you listening?

Related: Meghan Markle Has Caught On That the British Press Is Kind of Out For Her