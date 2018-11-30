Meghan Markle Has Caught On That the British Press Is Kind of Out For Her

Here’s a small sampling of what the tabloid press has said about Meghan Markle recently.

She works too hard; her staff can’t keep up so they must quit . (Meghan’s fault, obviously.)

She’s in a feud with Queen Elizabeth.

Or, wait, no, it’s Kate Middleton., a byproduct of an apparent rift between Prince William and Prince Harry.

She’s adistraction.

She’s breaking protocol by speaking out about the Me Too movement. And by hugging a young girl. Just generally, you know, protocol. Broken with reckless abandon.

Many of these rumors have been fomented by liberally anonymously sourced items in British outlets like the Daily Mail , the Daily Telegraph, and the Sun, all of which have taken to covering these thinly reported micro-updates with apparent glee. So it’s no wonder, as yet another anonymous source put it in an interview with Vanity Fair, that Markle “feels to a degree the British press is out to get her”

“Meghan is a believer in karma and she doesn’t want to sit there reading negative online stories and comments about herself,” the source explained, per Vanity Fair. “While she’s aware of the news and what’s going on, she tries her best not to read all the stories about her.” After all, it’s only because these tiny derisive updates have found an avid audience that they keep getting produced; this is how online media works.

In any case, while Markle might not be reading updates, her sister-in-law has certainly kept apprised; after rumors emerged of her apparent feud with Markle, Middleton took great care to mention how it’s “such a special time to have little kiddies” and that Markle’s pregnancy is “really special.” Special!

So, yes, the British press seems to kind of have it out for the latest addition to the royal family, because royal feuds are the content gift that keeps on giving. Nothing personal.