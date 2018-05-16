As Prince Harry, Meghan Markle , and countless royal staffers scramble to deal with the fallout from Markle's father repeatedly changing his mind about whether he'll be attending the royal wedding this weekend, Kate Middleton, whose own royal wedding went off without a hitch in 2011, appears to be staying cool, calm, and collected. Exhibit A: According to Vanity Fair , the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for a leisurely walk in the park on Tuesday, during which she, unlike the rest of us, was not obsessively refreshing Twitter to see if Thomas Markle had made any more proclamations.

Instead, Middleton reportedly pushed three-week-old Prince Louis around the Kensington Park Gardens in an old-fashioned pram with three-year-old Princess Charlotte by her side. The mom of three, who was flanked by her kids' nanny Maria Borrallo and three royal protection officers, was wearing large, dark sunglasses in an attempt to go incognito, per Vanity Fair , and the same brown gingham dress she wore to an event at London's Bacon's College in 2012. Apparently, the trio enjoyed their afternoon in the sunshine, away from any and all last-minute wedding drama, so much that Charlotte didn't want to leave the park; as they started to head home, the little princess reportedly attempted to forge her own path in the opposite direction, prompting her mom to call, "No, come this way, Charlotte."

Pinterest Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Hopefully, Charlotte got those rebellious tendencies out of her system on Tuesday, since she'll be expected to be on her very best behavior at her Uncle Harry's wedding this Saturday. On Wednesday, Kensington Palace confirmed that Charlotte will be serving as one of Markle's bridesmaids, while older brother Prince George has been assigned the vital role of page boy in the procession.

Though Louis is expected to stay home from the weekend's festivities, his mom will likely make her first public appearance since giving birth to him at Saturday morning's ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. She probably won't play as big a role as George, Charlotte, or husband Prince William (Harry's best man ); "frankly, Harry and Meghan are just happy that Kate will be there given she will only just have given birth," a source told Vanity Fair last month. "They have told her there is no pressure on her to do anything, they just want her to enjoy the day."

Related: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Have Formed a Close Friendship Bonding Over Their Normal Upbringings