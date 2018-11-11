Congratulations are in order: Kate Upton and Justin Verlander, starting pitcher for the Houston Astros, just welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Genevieve Upton Verlander was born on November 7, just a few days after the couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary. To commemorate the many milestones, they both, naturally, turned to Instagram, posting sweet black and white family snaps.

Upton first announced her pregnancy in July , having kept it under wraps for a bit, just like she did with her wedding details and, now, with her daughter.

On Instagram, both parents wrote sweet birth announcements utilizing heart emojis to welcome their daughter into the world, and went full-on epistolary about their first year of marriage. "This year has been the best year of my life! It had a crazy beginning with a World Series win and the BEST wedding weekend, where I got to marry my best friend and love of my life. Now to celebrate our love and our first year of marriage we are preparing to welcome a new addition to our family. I’m so excited to go through this journey of life with you! I love you so much! Happy One Year ❤️ @justinverlander" wrote Upton.

Her husband penned his own lengthy missive, writing,"Dear Kate, I feel like the luckiest man in the world to have married my best friend. Every day you inspire me to want to be better. You are such a strong woman but yet still so very caring. You stand up for what you believe in. You are just as beautiful on the inside as you are out. You are the first thing I want to see every morning for the rest of my life. You are the first person I want to talk to when something good, or bad happens. You are the person I always try my best to make happy. I know that together is where we are supposed to be. In good times and in bad together is when we are at our best! You are my everything and I am so blessed to experience this crazy journey of life together with you. Happy 1 year anniversary to the best wife anyone could ever ask for! With all my love, Justin"

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Congratulations to the couple.

Related: Kate Upton Is Really Making a Push for Maternity Suits