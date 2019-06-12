Taylor Swift and Katy Perry Bury the Hatchet With Cookies

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift , longtime enemies, commenced peace negotiations a little over a year ago—there was even rumor of some sort of musical collaboration . But as of Tuesday night, the feud would appear to be officially over. Perry and Swift have ended their longtime war, cementing a new alliance with a plate of chocolate chip cookies.

Perry posted an image of the cookies to her Instagram account; she tagged the location “Let’s Be Friends,” and the plate had squiggles of frosting reading “Peace at Last” (unclear if it’s the gross gel kind of frosting that’s easier to write with, or regular, delicious frosting). The caption? “Feels good @taylorswift.” Such progress!

The stars began to warm to each other last May, when Perry mailed Swift a literal olive branch . Swift posted the package to her Instagram stories, including a card. The text was mostly obscured, but eagle-eyed fans could make out some of it, which read, “Hey old friend, I’ve been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us...”

The cookies seem to have cemented the end of said “miscommunications.” Baked goods are a wonder (though it seems unlikely that either singer actually consumed them).

The Swift/Perry feud has felt endless. It all started in 2014, when Perry allegedly “stole” Swift’s backup dancers for a tour. It escalated over the years: Swift released “Bad Blood,” a Perry dis track; Perry followed up with the release of “Swish Swish;” Swift made her entire back catalog available on Spotify the very same day that Perry dropped her album Witness. They’ve made allusions to each other in the press; they've both been linked to John Mayer. The hatred seemed as though it would never cease.

But they’re friendly again! Who knows what the future holds! If Perry and Swift can get over themselves, perhaps the U.S. and North Korea can get friendly, or maybe Beyoncé can call that lady she glared at at the NBA finals. The possibilities are endless.

