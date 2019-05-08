Kendall Jenner is quietly building her own business empire. Very quietly. After helping to launch Moon , a vibe-y oral health care company she created a teeth whitening pen for, Jenner is apparently moving into the beauty realm. The model has just completed the first step of starting a beauty brand: she filed for a trademark.

The trademark, reports WWD , gives insight into what Jenner's own beauty brand would look like and be called. Like her sister Kylie, she's considering going with her first name, although she trademarked "Kendall Jenner" in addition to "Kendall." The trademark request was filed on May 2 so her beauty line is likely in the earliest stages.

Kendall, or the Kendall Jenner beauty brand, would include skincare, haircare, makeup, fragrance including eau de parfum, nail care, and personal hygiene. Among the potential products listed in the trademark are hair-care preparations, bath and shower gels, body creams, skin cleansers, beauty masks, deodorant, lip gloss, and nail polish. While makeup is a part of it, it would be surprising if Jenner opted to focus solely on that given her sisters' existing brands, Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty, have cornered the market. Skincare, though, would be a natural area for Jenner to explore since she has been so vocal about it, especially recently as a spokesperson for Proactiv.

Back in February she opened up about her struggle with Acne, saying, “[My acne] started clearing up for me probably when I was 17 [when] I was modeling a lot, then it all kind of came back when I was about 21 again—really bad, and that’s not a nice feeling. I get really easily stressed out, but there’s obviously a lot of factors to it. It’s a fact that, as women, our bodies change, so that includes hormonally and everything, so for me, I might just be in that cycle. I’ve had an ongoing battle with it, so it’s a constant thing for me, but I’m in a good place right now, which is awesome.”

Regardless of which beauty products she ends up making, Jenner will have plenty of support behind her if her 109 million and counting Instagram followers is anything to go by.