The Kardashian-Jenner sisterhood is one that is well-documented, whether it be on their reality series, various Instagram stories, or many, many paparazzi pictures. And then there was their 2018 Calvin Klein Jeans campaign, which in its two iterations saw the entire clan of sisters—Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie—donning matching denim and underwear (and, famously, a pregnancy quilt ). But for the Spring 2019 Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear campaign, Kendall is posting with a different crew, albeit equally famous as her sisters: Shawn Mendes , Noah Centineo , and A$AP Rocky, among others.

"It’s always fun and special having my sisters around," Jenner told W . "I’ve shot with CK alone before so it doesn’t feel unnatural or weird being back on set, and it’s always exciting to come back with a brand you love. I’ve liked shooting in this suburban L.A. house, which is super different from the last few sets. I’m reminded a bit of my room growing up… Although mine was pink and puppy-themed so not totally similar."

The new campaign sees Jenner lounging in a suburban bathroom, clad in a sports bra and pair of high-waisted jeans (more clothing than can be said for Mendes's nearly naked images that all but broke the Internet this weekend. "I like underwear that is sexy and bold but also soft," Jenner said. "I’d wear it to bed or I’d wear the bralette out as a top." In addition to the still shots, the campaign involves a video set to New Order's "True Faith," which sees the stars lounging around surburbia in various states of undress and plenty of denim.

When it comes to jeans, Jenner herself s not above a good pair of jorts , like the ones she is seen wearing in the video. "I like the baggy, loose fitting shorts I wore on the CK shoot," she said. "I always want my jeans to be worn in and very comfortable. My daily uniform involves a lot of denim The more worn in the better! I love denim to feel like it’s been through a lot and had a long and exciting life. I like the washed out, vintage look and feel, whether it’s trendy or not."

