Finally, the hospital gowns and nighties that have plagued Villanelle throughout season 2 of Killing Eve are in the past. Episode 3 not only begins with Villanelle returning to (relative) normality in London, just like Eve, but also returning to her ultra-luxe ways of yore, from the pricey trinkets she sends Eve's way to a hint of the infamous brocade Dries Van Noten power suit she wore in season 1, back in her fashion prime.

But first, Villanelle wears another suit—a relatively boring one, discreet enough for the opening scene that foreshadows the episode's upcoming sartorial renaissance: Villanelle murdering a man who claims his tie is made by Hermès by pulling it out of his blazer to inspect it more closely and declaring it to be a fake. (Of course, that doesn't stop her from strangling and murdering him with it.)

Pinterest Jodie Comer as Villanelle, pre-strangling a man in a fake Hermès tie, in Killing Eve season 2, episode 3. BBCAmerica

Her new handler, Raymond, shares the news that there's apparently a new girl in town—a killer who's a mastery in subtlety, yet nonetheless has already caught the eye of one Eve Polastri . He also hands her a wad of cash in exchange for that morning's bloodshed, which provides the jealous Villanelle the means for her usual coping mechanism: a shopping spree. Rather than use her new paycheck, though, she asks the man at the front desk to put the hordes of shopping bags he delivered to her door onto Raymond's card.

That's not the only trouble that Villanelle manages to get up to from the comforts of her hotel room. She then picks up the phone to pose as a student and make one of what's apparently many complaints about Niko, Eve's husband, before taking one of her new blouses for a spin to go to the school where Niko teaches to spy on him.

Pinterest Jodie Comer as Villanelle taking some of her new purchases for a spin in Killing Eve season 2, episode 3. BBCAmerica

The efforts to sabotage Eve and Niko's marriage don't stop there: She goes to such lengths to crash their evening at the school, which is hosting a teachers-only get-together, that she covers several piece of dry penne in glitter and strings them together to make something that resembles a child's art project—the perfect accessory in her disguise as either an art teacher or hippie mom. (Even though she probably could have just gone as a cool mom instead in a little black dress.)

Pinterest Jodie Comer as Villanelle doing arts and crafts in Killing Eve season 2, episode 3. BBCAmerica

Pinterest Jodie Comer as Villanelle going undercover for teachers' night in Killing Eve season 2, episode 3. BBCAmerica

Eve has dressed up for the occasion, too—after Nico suggests she wears something "really slutty"—as an apology for having forgotten about the annual drinks for the third year in a row. Eve looks stunning when she turns up to the school in the "little blue dress" with spaghetti straps she bought on a whim in the last episode , which Nico declared "sexy." He's no Villanelle, but turns out Nico has taste, too.

And, for a bit, it seems like it was worth the purchase: the pair leave behind Gemma, the teacher Nico's been flirting with—Villanelle happily takes over from there, encouraging her to make a move on him—to go do some flirting themselves in Niko's classroom. Unfortunately, that's also where Eve catches sight of an apple that sets off her Villanelle radar, prompting her to pull the school's fire alarm.

Pinterest Owen McDonnell as Niko Polastri with his wife, Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri, and Gemma in Killing Eve season 2, episode 3. BBCAmerica

Pinterest Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri and Owen McDonnell as Niko Polastri in Killing Eve season 2, episode 3. Gareth Gatrell/BBCAmerica

With that mischief out of the way, Villanelle retires to her hotel room. In bed, she goes through her purchases and does a face mask while, on the phone with Raymond, flatly denying that she spent his money on new clothes. But, duh, of course she has, and just check out what she bought: the next time we see Villanelle, she's in silver lamé pants, a purple button-up with a ruffled neck, an update on last season's Balenciaga boots, and a velvet Chloé blazer printed with "racehorses," as Konstantin puts it when reminding Villanelle that, especially with the new girl in town, she could easily soon be put out of commission.

Pinterest Jodie Comer as Villanelle chilling in a face mask in Killing Eve season 2, episode 3. BBCAmerica

Pinterest Jodie Comer as Villanelle wearing a Chloé blazer in Killing Eve season 2, episode 3. BBCAmerica

Of course, Villanelle wants to share the wealth with Eve, who discovers that Villanelle slipped a lipstick into her bag. After yet another rough day, she comes home and decides to try it on, only to discover that there's a scalpel hidden inside. At least her blood looks nice with Villanelle's choice of red!

Pinterest Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri getting blood red in Killing Eve season 2, episode 3. BBCAmerica

