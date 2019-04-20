With the college admissions scandal remaining one of the biggest news stories in the country, Kim Kardashian has voiced her opinion on the issue.

And while she remains one of the most influential celebrities in Hollywood, Kardashian is vehemently against using her wealth or fame to get her children into a school. "If they couldn’t get into a school, I would never want to use privilege to try to force them into a situation that they wouldn’t thrive in any way," Kardashian told CNN ’s Van Jones in a forthcoming interview obtained by E! News .

Unlike Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman who have been charged in the college bribery scandal, Kardashian does not condone that behavior, adding, "That’s what I see is not appropriate." Kardashian continued saying that she wants her kids to be "kind." "I want my kids to be as grounded as possible. To buy your way into something just wouldn’t benefit anybody," Kardashian said.

Kardashian and husband Kanye West have three kids: daughters North and Chicago and son Saint. The couple is currently expecting their fourth child via surrogate.

Kardashian recently revealed in a Vogue interview that in addition to responsibilities as a business mogul and reality star, she's studying to become a lawyer. "Having my kids see me studying, leaving and going into an office a few days a week, studying all the time coming home — I have my backpack they have their backpack. Them seeing that I have this filming career and having makeup samples tested all on my arm while I’m trying to read my flashcards...I hope that they get inspired to put in the hard work," she told Jones.

She added that despite being in her late 30s and just attempting to finish college that "it's never too late." Kardashian plans to take the bar exam in 2022.