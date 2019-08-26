On Monday morning, Vogue Arabia unveiled their newest cover, starring one Kim Kardashian West . The spread features art direction and styling from legendary designer Manfred Thierry Mugler (who famously worked with Kim on her most recent Met Ball dress ). For the editorial, he has dressed the reality star in a mix of vintage Thierry Mugler looks and current designs from current Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader.

“I love working with Kim,” said Mugler. “She is cool and brilliant. When Vogue Arabia asked me to take part, I was thrilled to have the opportunity to portray Kim in a new vision. It was a great team to work with.”

For the cover story, Kim was interviewed by husband Kanye West . While the full article has yet to be released, select excerpts cover Kim’s budding law career. “There is a misconception that I don’t actually have to study and that I’ve bought my way into getting a law degree – that’s absolutely not true… Being underestimated and over-delivering is my vibe,” she said. There's also mention of her first date with West. “I was like, ‘Damn, why did I waste so much time and energy?,” she said of beginning a relationship with her now-husband. “Why didn’t I do this sooner?’”

West, perhaps looking to stir the pot for a new episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians , also asked Kim to pick a favorite sister. “I’m obviously so close with Kendall and Kylie too but I’ve spent so much more time on this earth with Kourtney and Khloé—16 and 17 years longer with them,” she said. “We have more history, have been through so much together, and we have more friends in common. Kourtney and I will always be really close, but this year, Khloé and I really bonded.”

Kim also spoke about the difficulties of choosing to live life in the public eye. “Even in my darkest of times I don’t regret putting myself out there for the world to see,” she said. “People have shared with me over the years how much it has helped them to feel less alone when dealing with their own adversity. I love having a voice and I appreciate the platform that I have been given, even though I do wish I could have more privacy at times.”