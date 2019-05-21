Kim Kardashian has been in a number of celebrity feuds before, but this one is certainly the strangest. Yesterday, May 20th, Kardashian tweeted at a fast food chain. “Hey, Jack In The Box,” she wrote. “I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact. Pronto!”

The “Pronto!,” especially the exclamation mark, really brings it home. What could Jack in the Box have done to so irritate the queen of reality television (and minimalist furniture, and custom Rick Owens, and possibly the universe)? Whatever it was, she clarified that the issue was “not about me or a wrong order. Nobody recognized me and it’s something that I observed that affected other customers at this particular location that was concerning.”

Apparently Jack in the Box gave Kardashian a “quick response” and handled “the situation.”

But they still got trolled by Burger King. And Carl’s Jr. And Shake Shack. And Wendy’s. And Steak-umm. Because in 2019, the brands are sentient!

So why was Kim Kardashian so mad at Jack in the Box? A cursory Google search for “why was kim mad at jack in the box” yields a solid 28,100,000 results–most of which are probably not directly related. But people are fascinated. Many are wondering why Kardashian was at Jack in the Box at all, though viewers of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will note that Kim occasionally craves fast food, because she is a human being (she was even in that one Carl’s Jr. commercial ). Considering her recent turn towards studying the law (Kardashian and her team have worked to free at least seventeen incarcerated people), perhaps she noticed some sort of legal wrongdoing. She’s so powerful that Jack in the Box shares even took a small dip in the stock market on Monday.

The complaint remains a mystery. But on their end, Jack in the Box handled the criticism quite gracefully.