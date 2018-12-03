Sometimes, accessories fall off of models on the runway. Occasionally, at the end of a show, the floor is littered with the detritus of looks—perhaps a shoe, maybe an earring. Less frequently, that earring will be stolen by Kanye West.

On Sunday, Versace showed its Pre-Fall 2019 show in Manhattan’s Financial District—the brand’s first-ever show in New York and first-ever pre-collection show. The models included Hailey Bieber-née-Baldwin—in her first post-marriage runway engagement—Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford, and veteran Versace model (and general ’90s icon) Amber Valletta. The front row was no less impressive: There sat new parents Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus alongside Lupita Nyong’o, Paris Jackson, and noted Donatella fans Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in their first public appearance together in months .

At some point during the show, an earring dropped onto the runway and into the line of sight of Kardashian and West. Kardashian, documenting the show on her Instagram, also captured a truly incredible moment: Upon seeing the earring on the runway, West leaned down, plucked it from the ground, and pocketed it. “I’m about to steal this earring that just dropped,” he said to the camera. “They think they getting this back; we about to steal this.”

Perhaps his look was in need of a little Versace to make it more front-row appropriate. While Kardashian showed up in a silver chainmail dress—how very Kendall Jenner-via-Paris Hilton of her, because there's nothing the Kardashian family likes more than borrowing each other's looks —West arrived in Undercover Jun Takashi, Yeezy, and Van Cleef.

It’s unclear if West really did make off with the earring or if someone made him give it back. In a later video posted to the fan account @kimkardashiansnap , he can be seen leaning down as if to put it back on the runway, but when he sits up again, there doesn’t appear to be anything on the floor. Whatever the case, Donatella, if you’re missing an earring, we’ve found it.