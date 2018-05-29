Lipstick, lip gloss, and anything in the lip vicinity has long been the domain of Kylie Jenner . Kim Kardashian has largely stayed away as she built her own beauty empire, instead partnering with longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and the lipstick oracle Kylie Cosmetics for collaborative lip launches. But now, big sis Kim is ready to strike out on her own. Thanks to an announcement on Instagram on Tuesday, we know what to expect from KKW Beauty 's next launch: 11 new lipstick products inspired by her "signature nude lip."

According to the post, KKW Beauty will launch eight crème lipsticks and three lip liners on June 8. Fans got a sneak peek at one shade in the photo announcement, which shows Kardashian in a smooth brown lip with a touch of pinkness. Jenner's makeup artist Ariel Tejada stepped in to do Kardashian's makeup for the shoot, so there's a good chance that Kardashian has her sister's blessing for her latest release.

Kardashian followed up the announcement with a preview of all eight shades. According to her, the shades have "the creamiest long lasting formula." She also hinted at potentially more Internet-breaking packaging: "Can’t wait for you to see my packaging!" She's already packed her fragrance in a model of her nude body . How much more creative can she possibly get?

Fans of a nude lip can already cop a version of Kardashian's style with "Classic K," a creme lipstick in the KKW x Mario collection. "I've always had these nude lip palettes and I would mix a bunch of colors by hand to create her lip shade," Dedivanovic said in April , according to People . "It always turns out to be a similar color that she really loves and that I really love on her. So we recreated that color that I have been mixing for so many years into the 'Classic K' lipstick."

Set your calendars and get ready for the drop on June 8 at KKWBeauty.com.

