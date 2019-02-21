Just a few days after distancing herself from fast fashion brands that knock off her designer outfits with suspicious speed—prompting a conspiracy theory that she's running some sort of under-the-table partnership with them—Kim Kardashian West has taken even greater action in denouncing these copycat tactics. According to The Hollywood Reporter , she filed a lawsuit this week against online retailer Missguided for using her name and likeness to sell their own knockoff versions of her outfits.

"Missguided does not merely replicate the looks of these celebrities as seen on red carpets, in paparazzi photos, and in social media posts," Michael Kump, a member of Kardashian West's legal team, reportedly wrote in the filing. "Missguided systematically uses the names and images of Kardashian and other celebrities to advertise and spark interest in its website and clothing." Kardashian West also notes in the suit that this unauthorized usage of her face and name have led many to believe, incorrectly, that she's collaborating with these fast fashion brands.

In the filing, Kardashian West specifically singled out a recent occasion in which she posted a photo on Instagram of her in a metallic gold cut-out dress designed for her by her husband Kanye West , writing in the caption, "P.S. fast fashion brands, can you please wait until I wear this in real life before you knock it off?" Indeed, within hours, Missguided posted a photo of their own version of the dress, writing, "The devil works hard but Missguided works harder," announcing that it would be available on their site within a few days, and tagging Kardashian West in the post. The photo has since been deleted, and it's unclear whether they ever actually produced the dress.

Kardashian West also pointed to the entire section on Missguided's website devoted to mimicking her and her sisters' style. Their "Crushin' on Kim K " page features a collage of several photos of Kardashian West, and directs shoppers to products of their own that will help them "get the Kar-sass-ian look." "Missguided's U.S. website has included entire pages that are devoted solely to the sale of clothing inspired by Kardashian, and on which Kardashian’s name and likeness are prominently used without her permission to promote the products," Kump wrote in the lawsuit.

The style star is reportedly suing Missguided for suing violation of her right to publicity and trademark infringement, among several other claims, per THR . She's asking for at least $10 million in damages, as well as an injunction to stop the brand from using her name and likeness without her authorization.

