Kim Kardashian West may be a public sex symbol, but it's another story in private.

According to Daily Mail , the mogul and reality TV star recently revealed she struggled with insecurities about having sex after pregnancy, in an interview with writer Bret Easton Ellis for the latest issue of Richardson Magazine .

"I was somebody who gained 60 or 70 pounds in my pregnancies and felt so unlike myself and so unsexy," she told the publication. It made her reconsider if she wanted to get intimate ever again. She added, "Literally, at the end, when you can't even have sex, I thought, 'I'm never going to have sex again in my life!' I just felt so bad about myself in my soul."

It was a rare conversation for Kardashian who rarely talks about her sex life publicly.

"I'm actually uncomfortable when I talk about sex," she told Ellis, "But I'm vain like that. I can go on a set and be fully naked in front of 50 people doing a shoot, but if I'm one-on-one, intimate in bed, I'm, like, shy and insecure."

She then said she has "two different personalities," but "motherhood has made her "more confident about being publicly sexy."

Kardashian was vocal about her pregnancy struggles on her family's TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians . She experienced preeclampsia, which included high blood pressure, and the complication called placenta accreta during two of her pregnancies. Kardashian carried daughter North and son Saint, but opted for surrogacy with her newest daughter, Chicago.

But it just happened to be a phase for Kardashian who felt "better than ever" after losing the baby weight eight months after her delivery. While we aren't her, it's likely that her sex drive returned alongside her confidence. It definitely seems like she's feeling better considering she posted a new, naked photo shoot to Instagram on Friday.

It's probably really helpful for other new moms to hear that someone as sexy as Kardashian struggled with her postpartum body, too.