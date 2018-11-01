Kim Kardashian West has issued an apology after fans picked up on her use of an offensive word in a video on her Instagram Story. In the clip, Kardashian West refers to people as “retarded” for not immediately recognizing that she was dressed as Pamela Anderson (and that her BFF Jonathan Cheban was dressed as Tommy Lee) for Halloween.

While in conversation with her former assistant and current confidant Stephanie Shepherd, Kardashian West says, “Nobody knows who I am. Yeah! Retarded.” She also expressed, in another video clip, directly to her followers, that it was “so sad” that “nobody knew who we were” because they were “too f--king young” to register the reference. (Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee originally wore these outfits to the 1999 Video Music Awards.)

Kardashian West took responsibility for the offensive nature of her comments, telling TMZ, “I want to apologize for what I said in a recent video post that is inappropriate and insensitive to the special needs community. I try to learn from my mistakes and this is one of those times. Please know that my intention is always pure, and in this case, it was a mistake. I’m sorry.”

This is not the first time a Kardashian has apologized after receiving backlash for using the word “retarded.” Just several months ago, in July, Khloé used the offensive word in an Instagram live post. Afterward, she apologized on Twitter, writing, “Ugh I hate that word! Why did I even say that? You are a million percent right and I actually greatly dislike when people use that word! I will do better! I am sorry! Much love today.” Her apology was in response to a fan who tweeted at her, “You should pay more attention to your word choices especially since you have a huge following and don’t know who you could be offending. If True had a disability you would use a different word.”

This is Kardashian West’s second apology of the fall. In the beginning of October, she apologized for presenting her weight loss in a way that many felt glamorized anorexia, alongside her sisters. After Kendall Jenner expressed concern to Kim on Instagram Stories that she looked “so skinny” and the model didn’t think she was “eating,” Khloé told Kim, “I’ve never seen a human being look as good,” adding that she looked “anorexic.” Khloé later apologized for this exchange, telling Ashley Graham, “I 100 percent completely understand where people would be coming from that felt that way. My intention is never to offend anyone and I really apologize if I offended anyone.”

