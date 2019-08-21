Kourtney Kardashian and Simon Porte Jacquemus have been hanging out during the French designer’s first trip to Los Angeles. But you wouldn’t know it from The Daily Mail ! According to the tabloid, which boasts a staff of reporters who can identify everyone on the absolute lowest end of the celebrity totem pole, Jacquemus is a “Scott Disick look-alike.” No offense to the Flip It or Disick star, a man of many sleazy charms–but he does not look like Jacquemus.

The Mail initially did not identify Jacquemus at all, writing that “the man looked a bit like Scott thanks to his short hair and trimmed beard," with a hint of the implication that something romantic between the two might be afoot (Jacquemus is openly gay). They have since edited the article, adding context about the designer’s business. But remnants of the original piece remain. “See the resemblance?,” reads the caption for a photo of Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie. Disick and Jacquemus are both tanned white men? But otherwise, Daily Mail , no, no we do not.

Pinterest 'The Daily Mail' failed to recognize Simon Porte Jacquemus.

As Business of Fashion reporter Chantal Fernandez put it, the publication “who’d” Jacquemus. For those unfamiliar with the pleasures of the Who? Weekly podcast, “whos” are D-list celebrities you might read about in an Us Weekly at an airport, casually wondering “who” they are as you flip through. “The subjects of gossip coverage can be divided into two categories,” podcast hosts Lindsey Weber and Bobby Finger wrote in New York Magazine . “Whos (as in: *furrows brow* Who ?) and Thems (as in: ‘Oh, them .’)”

In fashion, Jacquemus is obviously a Them, a man whose designs and thirst traps frequently go viral. But the world of The Mail , which I personally love and cherish, is a different beast. Apparently gorgeous French designers with 1.4 million Instagram followers are whos to them, and I respect it.

Jacquemus and Kardashian spent what seems like a very nice day together. As the Mail reports, the two had lunch together at the Bungalows at the Beverly Hills Hotel, grabbed iced matcha teas at Cha Cha Matcha, and went shopping together. The two have a well-documented internet friendship: Kardashian, like many beautiful women who can afford to go on several Mediterranean vacations per year, is a fan of Jacquemus, the label, and the designer has reposted several images of the reality star wearing his clothes. Unfortunately, she was not wearing one of his famed mini-bags while they hung out. Next time!