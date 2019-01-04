It may have been over a month since Ariana Grande released her highly anticipated music video for "thank u, next," which also served as a Kris Jenner collab, but there's no end to her first breakup single's domination in sight. Upon its release in early November, "thank u, next" immediately broke records, including the most-watched music video on YouTube within the space of 24 hours, and the most plays in a single day by a female artist on Spotify within a day. These days, the hype lives on: It's also now been number one on the charts for seven weeks running.

Not that it needed any more press, but Grande managed to give her comeback single even more life on Thursday night, when she delivered on a promise to her fans to release bloopers and behind-the-scenes footage of the shoot for the music video. Though it spans four minutes and four seconds, and features much of the cast who made the final cut, there's no denying that the real star isn't Grande, but Jenner , who took up Amy Poehler's role as Regina George’s mom in the Mean Girls portion of the video, which parodies four early-2000s rom-coms.

Pinterest Kris Jenner in an outtake from Ariana Grande's music video for "thank u, next." Courtesy of YouTube

Grande did not take riffing on the 2004 film, plus 13 Going on 30 , Legally Blonde , and Bring It On lightly: In fact, she was so committed to her remakes that she went the extra mile in assembling an all-star cast featuring several of the movies’ original stars, including Jonathan Bennett (aka Aaron Samuels) and Jennifer Coolidge (Elle Woods's BFF), plus some bonus celebs like Troye Sivan .

Like a true real-life momager, though, Jenner was never going to let any of the others get in her way. Given that a clip of Jenner yelling "Thank you next, bitch!" at the stage during Grande's talent show dance routine to "Jingle Bell Rock" is the final shot of the video's final cut, it's no surprise that she repeats the song's catchphrase throughout the latest one—and even takes credit for it, at one point whispering to her seatmate in the auditorium that when she was raising Ariana, she "always told her that if a guy ever fucks with her, she should just say 'thank you, next.'"

Jenner then also takes credit for Coach Carr's famous line, delivered to the class in the school gymnasium during a very painful pep talk: "And if she ever had sex without a condom," Jenner continues, "she would get chlamydia. And die." This time, she also delivers the video's final line, quoting Mrs. George's line 'They keep me young,' with her camcorder, as ever, in hand.

Also of note are scenes featuring Jenner, outfitted in a skintight pastel-pink velour track suit, getting her groove on in the auditorium aisle; Grande and Coolidge re-creating Elle Woods's negotiations with the latter's ex to assume custody of their dog; Coolidge droning on about how she endlessly applies lip gloss when she gets really depressed—to the point that bugs can get stuck in the layers; and a very Mean Girls –esque piece of gossip: "I heard Ariana Grande's ponytail is made out of an actual pony's tail."

