Thanks to the preview clip Ariana Grande released on Tuesday and the behind-the-scenes photos she's shared throughout the last week, we know that her upcoming "Thank U, Next" music video will feature a plethora of celebrities, many of them actual stars of the four romantic comedies she'll pay tribute to in the video: Mean Girls , Legally Blonde , Bring It On , and 13 Going on 30 . And thanks to a new, anonymously sourced report from TMZ , we know that there's an unsubstantiated rumor that another of those celebrity cameos could come courtesy of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

According to the report, not only will the full-length music video drop on Friday, November 30—Grande has yet to announce a release date—but it will also feature "one of the Kardashian sisters, who...will bust a move for the cameras," per insiders "close to Ariana." TMZ 's sources neglected to name which Kardashian-Jenner will appear in the video, nor which iconic role she'll take on, so allow us to speculate. For one, while Kim Kardashian West and her daughter North are both avowed Grande fans, Kardashian West has repeatedly confessed to being a bad dancer, and thus typically refuses to "bust a move" on camera (unless it's part of a Keeping Up With the Kardashians stunt ). Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are likely out as well, since they've each spent most of the last month away from California: Jenner on tour with Travis Scott, and Kardashian in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson. Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian have no such alibis, and, therefore, either could plausibly make a cameo in the video.

One final theory revolves around Kris Jenner . Though she's not a "Kardashian sister," as TMZ categorizes the mystery cameo, the momager does bear a passing resemblance to Grande's mother Joan, who the pop star recently revealed chose not to appear in the video. Last week, Grande tweeted , "i did get someone to play her. meaning i got somebody to play @joangrande playing mrs. george," which is, perhaps, the role Jenner was born to play.

While we wait to find out which Kardashian-Jenner, if any, was tapped for a spot in the clip, here's a running guide to the other familiar faces in the music video.

Jonathan Bennett: The Mean Girls star appears to be reprising his role as Aaron Samuels in Grande's parody of the 2004 film. In Tuesday's preview of the music video, a letterman jacket-clad Bennett pops up to quip, "Ariana Grande told me my hair looks sexy pushed back—she's not wrong."

Stefanie Drummond: After claiming in Mean Girls that being punched in the face by Regina George was "awesome," Drummond, too, turned back time to participate in Grande's video. In the preview, she pokes fun at Grande's previous engagement to Pete Davidson, saying, "Ariana broke off an engagement, so I found a guy to propose to me and I broke off an engagement."

Troye Sivan: Sivan, who collaborated with Grande on his song "Dance to This" earlier this year, is also in the Mean Girls -inspired bit. "I heard she's a lesbian now and dating some girl named Aubrey," he says, referring to the error Apple Music initially made when publishing the lyrics to "Thank U, Next."

Colleen Ballinger: Perhaps best known for her YouTube persona "Miranda Sings," a visibly pregnant Ballinger appears in Grande's video to joke, "One time on Twitter, I heard Ariana Grande got pregnant, so I got pregnant, so we could be pregnant at the same time. Turns out it was just a rumor."

Gabi DeMartino: At the very end of this week's sneak peek of the video, DeMartino, a YouTuber who has previously inspired rage in Grande's fans for her impressions of the singer, pays homage to Drummond's original line. "Ariana says 'honest to god, knock me out,' so I decided to punch myself in the face. It was awesome," she deadpans.

Jennifer Coolidge: Last week, as she slowly revealed the four movies featured in the video, Grande shared a photo on Instagram of her and Legally Blonde star Jennifer Coolidge. "New best friend," she captioned the photo, in which Coolidge appears to be wearing the same denim-on-denim outfit her character Paulette does in the 2001 film.

Elizabeth Gillies: The Dynasty actress, who previously costarred with Grande on Nickelodeon's Victorious , steps into Cady Heron's shoes in the Mean Girls -inspired portion of the music video, per another of Grande's Instagram posts. Her resemblance to the character even prompted the original Cady to write on Instagram , "ain't nobody Lindsay Lohan like the real Lindsay Lohan. But so flattered by @arianagrande loving #MeanGirls so much! Also, I love #dynasty."

Toulouse the Beagle-Chihuahua Mix, and Other Assorted Friends: Grande's dog Toulouse takes on the challenging role of Legally Blonde 's Bruiser Woods and, according to a tweet from Grande, does so with aplomb. "He's the most professional living being i've ever been on set with and no part of me is kidding," she wrote .

Rounding out the rest of the video's (confirmed) cast are several more of Grande's close friends . Backup dancer Scott Nicholson dresses in drag to portray yet another gossipy high schooler in the Mean Girls parody, while Courtney Chipolone and Alexa Luria serve as the Gretchen Wieners and Karen Smith to Grande's Regina George. Comprising the East Compton Clovers cheer team from Bring It On , meanwhile, are Tayla Parx and Victoria Monét, with whom Grande co-wrote "Thank U, Next," as well as dancers Nekai Johnson, Patience Aquart, and Luz Remigio-Frias.

