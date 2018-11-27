On Wednesdays we wear pink, and on Tuesdays, apparently, we get sneak previews of Ariana Grande 's new music video. In the wee hours of this particular Tuesday, the pop star took to Instagram and Twitter to share a 45-second, Mean Girls -themed clip from the upcoming "Thank U, Next" video, which, as she's been teasing for the past week, draws influence from a whole host of early-2000s romantic comedies .

Not only is the clip formatted exactly like the scene in Mean Girls in which Regina George's classmates share bits of outrageous-yet-plausible gossip they've heard about the queen bee—"I hear she does car commercials in Japan"—but it also features some of the stars from the actual film. After YouTube star Colleen Ballinger claims that she got pregnant just because she saw a rumor on Twitter that Grande was expecting, Aaron Samuels himself (aka Jonathan Bennett) pops up to share that "Ariana Grande told me my hair looks sexy pushed back—she's not wrong." Next up is Stefanie Drummond, perhaps better known as the girl who thought being punched in the face by Regina George was "awesome," and who says, "Ariana broke off an engagement, so I found a guy to propose to me and I broke off an engagement."

The rest of these gossipy tidbits are equally tongue-in-cheek and self-aware: Grande's backup dancer and close friend Scott Nicholson, in a blond wig and drag, jokes that the singer's snores sound like Fantasia when played backwards. Collaborator Troye Sivan pokes fun at the typo Apple Music made when first publishing the lyrics of "Thank U, Next," saying, "I heard she's a lesbian now and dating some girl named Aubrey." Finally, in a move that sent shockwaves through Grande's fanbase, Gabi DeMartino, a YouTuber who has drawn criticism from those fans for her parodies of Grande, shows up to put her own Grande-inspired spin on Drummond's original line.

The preview quickly drew likes and comments from Grande's famous fans and friends, including Gigi Hadid and Reese Witherspoon , as well as several of the video's stars. "You made fetch happen," Bennett tweeted , while Ballinger commented on Instagram, "brb this made my water break."

Grande has yet to announce an official release date for the full "Thank U, Next" music video, so it's unclear whether she'll mirror last week's reveals by unveiling a short clip inspired by each film featured in the video— Mean Girls , Legally Blonde , 13 Going on 30 , and Bring It On —each day leading up to the official release, or if this Mean Girls tribute is the one and only teaser. Until they find out, and no matter how little Grande gives away, her fans will likely continue their wild speculation in the comments and replies to her every post. She can't help it that she's popular!

