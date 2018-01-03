Kim Kardashian is hardly a stranger to so-called breaking the Internet, but last year, she all but did that once again thanks to one Instagram post. But rather than her traditional Internet-breaking method—nudity—this particular post featured another member of the illustrious Kardashian-Jenner family: matriarch Kris Jenner . In the October post, we saw Jenner looking like she was living large in an incredible rose-covered white suit, red leather accessories, and—the true bombshell news—her signature pixie cut in an all-new platinum shade. It was a glorious time, but it wasn't long for this world. Jenner was back to brunette in a second.

But now, the platinum pixie rides again.

According to the Kardashian's go-to stylist, Chris Appleton , this time it's for real—both he and Jenner posted a photo of her with bright, white blond hair late Tuesday night. It's not quite Kim's silvery platinum color , but one that leans warmer and more of a true white.

From the captions, this is no fake-out. Jenner hashtagged her photo with "#MotherDaughterTuesday," while Appleton wrote, "Look who joined the gang!," along with some advice for going platinum white. The trick? It's all about Olaplex, a protein treatment that rebuilds your hair's bonds after bleach does a number on them. Appleton also wrote that he used Color Wow's Dreamcoat, an anti-humidity treatment that seals your hair follicle to keep it silky.

The good thing is, the Kardashian households are probably stocked with bleach rescue products aplenty. Kim posted on Instagram that she's thinking of dying her hair darker again for 2018, so if she follows through, it'll be a one-in, one-out switch. For anyone who's ever shared hair products with their mom, that's probably for the best.

